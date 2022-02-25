Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: how Putin used a long proxy conflict to justify invasion

By Vladimir Rauta, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Reading
Giuseppe Spatafora, DPhil candidate, International Relations, University of Oxford
In the early hours of February 24, Russia attacked Ukraine, beginning with a barrage of airstrikes in the country’s eastern regions. Other major cities came under siege within a matter of hours, including Kyiv. Russian president Vladimir Putin threatened catastrophic consequences if any foreign actor interfered in this “special military operation”, further raising the spectre of war.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, vowed to resist the invasion, while…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


