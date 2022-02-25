Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
China: Olympian’s gold medal gesture sets example to governments everywhere

By Amnesty International
Olympic champion Nils van der Poel has set an example to world leaders by giving away his Beijing 2022 gold medal in protest at human rights violations in China. The Swedish athlete handed the men’s 10,000m speed skating medal he won at this month’s Games to Angela Gui, whose father Gui Minhai is a bookseller […] The post China: Olympian’s gold medal gesture sets example to governments everywhere appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


