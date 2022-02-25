Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan must stop censoring TV commentator Hamid Mir, RSF says

By DBastard
NewsNine months after leading Pakistani TV journalist and commentator Hamid Mir was forced off the air, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and its local partner, Freedom Network Pakistan (FNPK), urge the government to end its silence about this censorship and tell Geo News he can resume hosting his show. Pakistani citizens were deprived of one of their most popular commentators on 28 May 2021, when the management of the TV news channel Geo News decided to suspend Hamid Mir, who had be


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


