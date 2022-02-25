Is international law powerless against Russian aggression in Ukraine? No, but it's complicated
By Juliette McIntyre, Lecturer in Law, University of South Australia
Douglas Guilfoyle, Professor of International Law and Security, UNSW Sydney
Tamsin Phillipa Paige, Senior Lecturer, Deakin University
What’s the point of international law if Russia can still invade Ukraine? Where is the enforcement? Three experts explain why holding Russia to account is so difficult.
