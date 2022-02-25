Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From 'Vladdy daddy' to fake TikToks: how to guide your child through Ukraine news online

By Joanne Orlando, Researcher: Digital Literacy and Digital Wellbeing, Western Sydney University
Their social media feeds contain images of tanks, bombs and war-style propaganda. Here’s how to help them navigate social media ‘news’ content about war, while minimising any distress.The Conversation


© The Conversation


