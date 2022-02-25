Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will Russia's invasion of Ukraine push Europe towards energy independence and faster decarbonisation?

By Ellie Martus, Lecturer in Public Policy, School of Government and International Relations, Griffith University
Susan Harris Rimmer, Professor and Director of the Policy Innovation Hub, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
In 1973, the world’s post-war boom hit the rocks. Oil producers restricted supply, sending prices soaring. In the aftermath of this oil shock, nations like America began seeking energy independence.

In 2022, we may well see history repeat, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfolds.

Why? Major European nations like Germany have turned to Russian gas to fill the gap between coal plants retiring, the


© The Conversation -


