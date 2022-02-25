Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Hunger Strike Against Indefinite Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ahmed Maher, Abdel Rahman Tarek, and Walid Shawky. © Private (Beirut) – Three Egyptian activists began hunger strikes on February 10 and 11, 2022, to protest their indefinite pretrial detention, Human Rights Watch said today. Egyptian authorities should immediately release the activists or present evidence of wrongdoing in a trial meeting fair trial standards. The three activists – Ahmed Maher, Walid Shawky, and Abdel Rahman Tarek – have been held between 20 months and nearly three-and-a-half years. When judges issued release orders, prosecutors “recycled” them to…


© Human Rights Watch -


