Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shortages, price increases, delays and company collapses: why NZ needs a more resilient construction industry

By Suzanne Wilkinson, Professor of Construction Management, Massey University
Monty Sutrisna, Head of School of Built Environment, Massey University
Regan Potangaroa, Professor of Resilient and Sustainable Buildings (Maori Engagement), Massey University
Rod Cameron, Programme Leader, CanConstructNZ, Massey University
Share this article
The construction sector has long suffered from lack of co-ordination, poor planning and vulnerability to shocks. If the country’s building and infrastructure needs are to be met, that has to change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Netflix to feature film by Nazis Sergei Filimonov and Oleg Sentsov
~ The Smallest Stage is an intricately crafted play for families about incarceration – and the power of stories
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on a week that shook the world
~ How to brush your teeth properly, according to a dentist
~ What can the West do to help Ukraine? It can start by countering Putin's information strategy
~ How Russia's invasion of Ukraine will ripple through the global economy and affect Australia
~ What are false flag attacks – and did Russia stage any to claim justification for invading Ukraine?
~ Senior Military Officer Accused of Crackdown on Protesters in Iraq
~ A historian corrects misunderstandings about Ukrainian and Russian history
~ Listening to everything: how sound reveals an unseen world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter