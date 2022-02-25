Tolerance.ca
What can the West do to help Ukraine? It can start by countering Putin's information strategy

By William Partlett, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
With an all-out war on Ukraine underway, a key question has emerged: what can the West do to help Ukraine?

Sanctions and limited military aid will help. Another key strategy, however, is crucial: to counter Russian president Vladimir Putin’s justifications for the war.

Rebutting Putin’s information strategy will weaken his position in what is likely to be a long, drawn-out conflict.

To do that, we first need to understand what his information strategy is.

Read more: Ukraine…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


