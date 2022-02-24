Tolerance.ca
Senior Military Officer Accused of Crackdown on Protesters in Iraq

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image As part of a funeral procession, people transport the coffin of a protester killed at a Baghdad demonstration, November 24, 2019.  © 2019 Reuters/Khalid al-Mousily Criminal proceedings were launched this week against Lt. Col. Omar Nazar, a senior Iraqi officer accused of abuses connected to a crackdown on protesters in 2019. The case, launched February 22 in the Nasiriyah Investigation Court, is significant not only because it is one of the few instances the authorities have pursued a senior security officer for crimes committed against civilians, but also because…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


