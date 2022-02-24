Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Higher education must reinvent itself to meet the needs of the world today. Enter the distributed university

By Richard F. Heller, Emeritus Professor, University of Newcastle
Share this article
We live in a digital and distributed world. Universities must adapt to that reality to do a better job of meeting today’s educational needs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A historian corrects misunderstandings about Ukrainian and Russian history
~ Listening to everything: how sound reveals an unseen world
~ The NZ anti-vax movement’s exploitation of Holocaust imagery is part of a long and sorry history
~ Limitless power arriving too late: why fusion won't help us decarbonise
~ Vital Signs: stealth tax rises are eating into your income – but we know the solution
~ We're obsessed with shows about con artists like Inventing Anna: the fascination lies in how easily these people can dupe us
~ Still under the bed? Red-baiting's long history in Australian politics – and why it's unlikely to succeed now
~ Military experts react to Ukraine invasion, assess potential for widespread aggression and risks to US
~ Ukraine conflict brings cybersecurity risks to US homes, businesses
~ We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter