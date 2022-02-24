Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The NZ anti-vax movement’s exploitation of Holocaust imagery is part of a long and sorry history

By Giacomo Lichtner, Associate Professor of History, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Political activists on both the left and right have long appropriated the rhetoric and symbolism of Nazism and the Holocaust, a tactic usually based on ignorance and false equivalence.The Conversation


