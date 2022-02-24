Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unexpected reaction in Prague after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
Quite unexpectedly, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shifted the position of Moscow's most influential supporter in the Czech Republic: President Zeman, who has just described Moscow's actions as a "crime".


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ A historian corrects misunderstandings about Ukrainian and Russian history
~ Listening to everything: how sound reveals an unseen world
~ Higher education must reinvent itself to meet the needs of the world today. Enter the distributed university
~ The NZ anti-vax movement’s exploitation of Holocaust imagery is part of a long and sorry history
~ Limitless power arriving too late: why fusion won't help us decarbonise
~ Vital Signs: stealth tax rises are eating into your income – but we know the solution
~ We're obsessed with shows about con artists like Inventing Anna: the fascination lies in how easily these people can dupe us
~ Still under the bed? Red-baiting's long history in Australian politics – and why it's unlikely to succeed now
~ Military experts react to Ukraine invasion, assess potential for widespread aggression and risks to US
~ Ukraine conflict brings cybersecurity risks to US homes, businesses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter