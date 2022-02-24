Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Senior Military Officer Accused of Crackdown on Protestors in Iraq

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image As part of a funeral procession, people transport the coffin of a protester killed at a Baghdad demonstration, November 24, 2019.  © 2019 Reuters/Khalid al-Mousily Criminal proceedings were launched this week against Lieutenant Colonel Omar Nazar, a senior Iraqi officer accused of abuses connected to a crackdown on protestors in 2019. The case, launched February 22 in the Nasiriyah Investigation Court, is significant not only because it is it is one of the few instances the authorities have pursued a senior security officer for crimes committed against civilians,…


© Human Rights Watch -


