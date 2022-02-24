Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Journalism has changed. Education must reflect the reality

By Franz Krüger, Adjunct Professor of Journalism and Director of the Wits Radio Academy, University of the Witwatersrand
Today’s journalism students are less likely to find full-time jobs as professional journalists. The craft has become ‘post-industrial’, entrepreneurial and atypical.The Conversation


