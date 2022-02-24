Vegetarian, pescatarian or low meat diets may reduce cancer risk – new research
By Cody Watling, PhD Researcher, Cancer Epidemiology Unit, University of Oxford
Aurora Perez-Cornago, Senior Nutritional Epidemiologist, University of Oxford
Tim Key, Professor of Epidemiology, University of Oxford
A growing number of people are choosing to eat less meat. There are many reasons people may choose to make this shift, but health is often cited as a popular motive.
A large body of research has shown that plant-based diets can have many health benefits – including lowering the risk of chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Two large studies –
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 24, 2022