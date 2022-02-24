Climate change: effect on forests could last millennia, ancient ruins suggest
By Jonathan Lenoir, Senior Researcher in Ecology & Biostatistics (CNRS), Université de Picardie Jules Verne (UPJV)
Tommaso Jucker, Research Fellow and Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences, University of Bristol
Forests are home to 80% of land-based biodiversity, but these arks of life are under threat. The rising average global temperature is forcing tiny plants like sidebells wintergreen on the forest floor (known as the understory) to shift upslope in search of cooler climes. Forest plants can’t keep up with the speed at which the climate is changing…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 24, 2022