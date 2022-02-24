Tolerance.ca
Ukraine invasion: should Russia lose its seat on the UN Security Council?

By Andrew MacLeod, Visiting Professor, Public Policy, King's College London
It’s ironic that Russia holds the presidency of the Security Council, the UN’s body delegated to make peace, just as Russia is perceived by many to be the greatest threat to that peace. Ukraine’s ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, has even suggested that Russia should be removed from the Security Council. But can this happen?

The Security Council was established by the 1945 UN Charter and comprises 15 members. Ten rotating non-permanent countries are elected by the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


