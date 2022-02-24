Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Plastic pollution is a global problem – here's how to design an effective treaty to curb it

By Sarah J. Morath, Associate Professor of Legal Writing, Wake Forest University
Public, government and corporate support for a world treaty to curb plastic waste is growing. Treaties addressing mercury pollution, long-range air pollution and ozone depletion offer some lessons.The Conversation


© The Conversation


