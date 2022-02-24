Tolerance.ca
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine attacks its distinct history and reveals his imperial instincts

By Olivia Durand, Postdoctoral associate in history, University of Oxford
Vladimir Putin has long insisted Ukraine is part of the country he rules. This was painted more starkly than ever as he announced that Russian troops were undertaking a “special military operation” in its western neighbour. But to the rest of the world, what Russia is undertaking is simply an invasion.

Putin has been softening up the world for its latest foreign policy adventure for some years now. “Kiev is the mother of Russian cities,” he wrote in March 2014. “Ancient Rus is our common source and we cannot…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


