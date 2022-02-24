Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polar penis: the hazards of winter sports

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Share this article
The Olympics has concluded with almost 3,000 athletes, showcasing their skills to the world. While slips, trips and falls are common on the ice and snow, causing embarrassment and injury, spare a thought for Finnish cross-country skier Remi Lindholm who revealed after competing in the 50km skiing event that his penis had frozen during the competition.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ United States: “Truth Social” highlights need for politically and ideologically neutral social media platforms
~ Ukraine: how Europe's energy demands have made the crisis worse
~ Grattan on Friday: Faraway conflict feeds into Morrison's national security pitch
~ Soaring concern for human rights and human lives as Russia invades Ukraine
~ Russia and Latin America: So far, and yet so near
~ Azerbaijani journalist and queer activist murdered
~ Myanmar: EU Needs to Enforce New Sanctions on Junta
~ Russia is using an onslaught of cyber attacks to undermine Ukraine's defence capabilities
~ Indigenous LGBTQIA+ Brazilians break the silence and taboos on sexual diversity
~ Russia slams UNSG António Guterres' bias
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter