Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: how Europe's energy demands have made the crisis worse

By Matthew Christopher Kolasa, PhD Researcher in International Relations, University of St Andrews
Share this article
In response to Russia’s invasion of eastern Ukraine, the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, announced that Germany has suspended certification of the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between his country and that of Vladimir Putin. The fast-moving crisis in Ukraine throws into sharp relief the fissures that threaten European and transatlantic unity.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ United States: “Truth Social” highlights need for politically and ideologically neutral social media platforms
~ Polar penis: the hazards of winter sports
~ Grattan on Friday: Faraway conflict feeds into Morrison's national security pitch
~ Soaring concern for human rights and human lives as Russia invades Ukraine
~ Russia and Latin America: So far, and yet so near
~ Azerbaijani journalist and queer activist murdered
~ Myanmar: EU Needs to Enforce New Sanctions on Junta
~ Russia is using an onslaught of cyber attacks to undermine Ukraine's defence capabilities
~ Indigenous LGBTQIA+ Brazilians break the silence and taboos on sexual diversity
~ Russia slams UNSG António Guterres' bias
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter