Human Rights Observatory

Soaring concern for human rights and human lives as Russia invades Ukraine

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International calls for unerring respect for international human rights and humanitarian law, following Russia’s multi-pronged attack on Ukraine this morning. “Our worst fears have been realized. After weeks of escalation, a Russian invasion that is likely to lead to the most horrific consequences for human lives and human rights has begun,” said Amnesty International’s […] The post Soaring concern for human rights and human lives as Russia invades Ukraine appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


