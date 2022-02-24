Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijani journalist and queer activist murdered

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
Hafizli's sparked a public outcry on social media platforms, with many activists criticizing Azerbaijan's history of inaction when addressing hate crimes, specifically those targeting marginalized groups in the country.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Myanmar: EU Needs to Enforce New Sanctions on Junta
~ Russia is using an onslaught of cyber attacks to undermine Ukraine's defence capabilities
~ Indigenous LGBTQIA+ Brazilians break the silence and taboos on sexual diversity
~ Russia slams UNSG António Guterres' bias
~ Algeria brands ten Rachad leaders as terrorists
~ Why the Australian government should welcome Mike Cannon-Brookes' plan to takeover AGL
~ Putin is on a personal mission to rewrite Cold War history, making the risks in Ukraine far graver
~ Releasing a virus against rabbits is effective, but can make them immune if let loose at the wrong time
~ How to get the most out of your N95 mask or other respirator
~ About 43,000 Australian kids have a parent in jail but there is no formal system to support them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter