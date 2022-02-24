Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia is using an onslaught of cyber attacks to undermine Ukraine's defence capabilities

By Mamoun Alazab, Associate Professor, Charles Darwin University
As Ukrainian cities come under air attack from Russian forces, the country has also suffered the latest blows in an ongoing campaign of cyber attacks. Several of Ukraine’s bank and government department websites crashed on Wednesday, the BBC reports.

The incident follows a similar attack just over a week ago, in which some 70 Ukrainian government websites crashed. Ukraine and the United States squarely blamed Russia.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


