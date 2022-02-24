Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to get the most out of your N95 mask or other respirator

By Thea van de Mortel, Professor, Nursing and Deputy Head (Learning & Teaching), School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University
Peta-Anne Zimmerman, Senior Lecturer/Program Advisor Griffith Graduate Infection Prevention and Control Program, Griffith University
If you’re thinking of upgrading from a cloth or surgical mask to a respirator, here’s what you need to know.The Conversation


