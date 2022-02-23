Tolerance.ca
Algeria brands ten Rachad leaders as terrorists

Algeria arrested and imprisoned ten leaders of the Rachad movement for terrorism. According to the authorities, despite its democratic facade, this opposition movement in exile is actually an Algerian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. Most of the leaders of Rachad are former members of the FIS (Islamic Salvation Front) which was akin to the Muslim Brotherhood ideology and played a central role in the Algerian civil (...)


© Voltaire Network -


