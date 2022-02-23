Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia slams UNSG António Guterres' bias

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the partiality of United Nations Secretary General António Guterres at a protocol meeting in Moscow with his Special Envoy Geir Pedersen on 23 February 2022. The Russian Minister underlined that Mr. Guterres' statements were not consistent with the neutrality of his position, especially since he had never supported either the application of the Minsk Agreements or that of resolution 2202 on the situation in Ukraine. The Russian Federation (...)


