Emergencies Act revoked after 10 days of police clampdowns helped end blockades

By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
The Emergencies Act could have been in place for 30 days or more. But 10 days after it was invoked, the government is now confident it can keep Canadians safe with existing laws.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


