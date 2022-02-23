Tolerance.ca
Tips for navigating an emergency department visit: Who you'll see, what to ask and why it matters

By Jasmine Mah, MD (Internal Medicine Resident) & PhD candidate (Focus on Geriatrics), Dalhousie University
Melissa K. Andrew, Professor of Geriatric Medicine, Dalhousie University
Almost half of patients have poor understanding of their emergency department visit. Being aware of how the emergency department works can give patients the tools to have a smoother experience.The Conversation


