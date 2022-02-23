Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I would not be respected': senior school girls told us why they weren't interested in a construction career

By Natalie Galea, Senior Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Phillippa Carnemolla, Senior Research Fellow, School of the Built Environment, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Construction is one of Australia’s fastest growing industries and offers higher than average wages. It is also Australia’s most male dominated industry.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Seabirds can starve when hit by repeated severe storms – but we still don't know why
~ Putin’s erasing of Ukraine’s distinct history reveals his imperial ambitions
~ Eight changes the world needs to make to live with COVID
~ The missing ingredient to fight the climate crisis: positive fictional role models
~ On Sidney Nolan, the painter who re-envisaged the Australian landscape
~ Australia is creating an underclass of exploited farm workers, unable to speak up
~ 'National security' once meant more than just conjuring up threats beyond our borders
~ Climate change is warping our fresh water cycle – and much faster than we thought
~ Masks, RATs and clean air – how people with disability can protect themselves from COVID
~ What Russia's war means for Australian petrol prices: $2.10 a litre
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter