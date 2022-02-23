Masks, RATs and clean air – how people with disability can protect themselves from COVID
By Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
While public health measures in schools and hospitals aim to reduce COVID transmission, people with disability who have support workers in their homes have largely been forgotten.
- Wednesday, February 23, 2022