Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Masks, RATs and clean air – how people with disability can protect themselves from COVID

By Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
While public health measures in schools and hospitals aim to reduce COVID transmission, people with disability who have support workers in their homes have largely been forgotten.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Seabirds can starve when hit by repeated severe storms – but we still don't know why
~ Putin’s erasing of Ukraine’s distinct history reveals his imperial ambitions
~ Eight changes the world needs to make to live with COVID
~ The missing ingredient to fight the climate crisis: positive fictional role models
~ On Sidney Nolan, the painter who re-envisaged the Australian landscape
~ 'I would not be respected': senior school girls told us why they weren't interested in a construction career
~ Australia is creating an underclass of exploited farm workers, unable to speak up
~ 'National security' once meant more than just conjuring up threats beyond our borders
~ Climate change is warping our fresh water cycle – and much faster than we thought
~ What Russia's war means for Australian petrol prices: $2.10 a litre
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter