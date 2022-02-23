Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The chemistry behind your LCD flat-screen devices: how a scientist changed the world

By Mark Lorch, Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry, University of Hull
Share this article
The story of the groundbreaking history behind your flatscreen TVs, mobiles and tablets – and the ingenious scientist who made it possible.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'The hope is finished': life in the Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk
~ How memory 'clutter' makes it harder to remember things as we get older
~ Repeated severe storms can cause seabirds to starve – but we still don't know why
~ Show me the money: Employees not only want better pay, they want status
~ Ancient DNA helps reveal social changes in Africa 50,000 years ago that shaped the human story
~ Canada’s housing crisis will not be solved by building more of the same
~ Risky business: What protests and blockades could do to Canada's global reputation
~ Curious Kids: why is February shorter than every other month?
~ RSF alarmed by hostility towards journalists covering protests in Canada
~ How to capture satellite images in your backyard – and contribute to a snapshot of the climate crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter