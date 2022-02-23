Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to capture satellite images in your backyard – and contribute to a snapshot of the climate crisis

By Sasha Engelmann, Lecturer in GeoHumanities, Royal Holloway University of London
Sophie Dyer, Researcher in Human Rights, Harvard University
Documentaries about the climate crisis are often illustrated with spectacular satellite images of forest fires, hurricanes and flooded landscapes. People around the world weather these conditions with little control over how their experiences are recorded and represented. Our project, open-weather, offers the tools and knowledge to change that.

On the first day of COP26 (the latest UN climate change conference in Glasgow) our network of 29 volunteers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


