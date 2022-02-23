Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US counties with more civic engagement tend to have more women on local company boards of directors

By Siri Terjesen, Associate Dean, Research and External Relations; Executive Director, Madden Center for Value Creation; Phil Smith Professor of Entrepreneurship, Florida Atlantic University
Hanna Silvola, Associate Professor of Accounting, Hanken School of Economics
Mansoor Afzali, Assistant Professor of Accounting, Hanken School of Economics
A study of 3,000 companies found a correlation between local ‘social capital’ – which measures such variables as voter turnout and census response rates – and more women on corporate boards.The Conversation


