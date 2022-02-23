Putin's antagonism toward Ukraine was never just about NATO – it's about creating a new Russian empire
By Emily Channell-Justice, Director of the Temerty Contemporary Ukraine Program, Harvard University
Jacob Lassin, Postdoctoral Research Scholar in Russian and East European Studies, Arizona State University
The crisis between Russia and Ukraine began with Russian objections to potential Ukrainian membership in NATO. Now it’s clear that Vladimir Putin really wants something else.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 23, 2022