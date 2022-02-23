Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putin's antagonism toward Ukraine was never just about NATO – it's about creating a new Russian empire

By Emily Channell-Justice, Director of the Temerty Contemporary Ukraine Program, Harvard University
Jacob Lassin, Postdoctoral Research Scholar in Russian and East European Studies, Arizona State University
The crisis between Russia and Ukraine began with Russian objections to potential Ukrainian membership in NATO. Now it’s clear that Vladimir Putin really wants something else.The Conversation


