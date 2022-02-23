Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nuclear fusion: how excited should we be?

By Paul Norman, Senior Lecturer in Nuclear Physics, University of Birmingham
Lee Packer, Applied Radiation Physics Section Leader, Culham Centre for Fusion Energy
Share this article
There’s been tremendous excitement about recent results from the Joint European Torus (JET) facility in the UK, hinting that the dream of nuclear fusion power is inching closer to reality. We know that fusion works – it is the process that powers the Sun, providing heat and light to the Earth. But for decades it has proved difficult to make the transition from scientific laboratory experiments to sustained power production.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to capture satellite images in your backyard – and contribute to a snapshot of the climate crisis
~ Putin’s public approval is soaring during the Russia-Ukraine crisis, but it's unlikely to last
~ Taxpayers should expect serious delays from the IRS this year – a tax scholar offers tips but says only Congress can fix the underlying problem
~ US counties with more civic engagement tend to have more women on local company boards of directors
~ Putin's antagonism toward Ukraine was never just about NATO – it's about creating a new Russian empire
~ COVID-19 pandemic poses unique challenges for students who are homeless
~ COVID-19 cases on campus could surge after spring break unless students take certain precautions
~ How AI is shaping the cybersecurity arms race
~ Why Muslim women choose to wear headscarves while participating in sports
~ Ukraine: the Council of Europe says Russia has violated international law - so why is it still a member?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter