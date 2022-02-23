Tolerance.ca
Ghana's law on publication of false news is vague and easily abused – it should go

By Samuel Appiah Darko, Lecturer, Information Technology and Communication Studies, University of Professional Studies Accra
Ghana repealed its controversial criminal libel law two decades ago. Recent incidents have seen the Ghana Police Service use a different law to arrest and prosecute some media personalities. The law being used is Publication of False News under the Criminal Offences Act. Legal practitioner and media law lecturer Samuel Appiah Darko explains…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


