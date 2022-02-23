Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Remarks by Joe Biden Announcing Response to Russian Actions in Donbass, by Antony Blinken

By Antony Blinken
Trying to make up your mind, huh? (Laughter.) Well, good afternoon. Yesterday, Vladimir Putin recognized two regions of Ukraine as independent states and he bizarrely asserted that these regions are no longer part of Ukraine and their sovereign territory. To put it simply, Russia just announced that it is carving out a big chunk of Ukraine. Last night, Putin authorized Russian forces to deploy into the region — these regions. Today, he asserted that these regions are — actually extend (...)


© Voltaire Network


