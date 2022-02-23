Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Threats and violence against reporters from New Zealand’s “freedom convoy” protests

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, to prosecute those responsible for the threats and violence against reporters coming from the large crowd of demonstrators camped outside the parliament building in the city centre for the past two weeks in a protest against obligatory Covid-19 vaccination.


© Reporters without borders -


