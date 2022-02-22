Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How sport can help young people to become better citizens

By Vaughan Cruickshank, Program Director – Health and Physical Education, Maths/Science, Faculty of Education, University of Tasmania
Casey Peter Mainsbridge, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, Director of Student Engagement School of Education, University of Tasmania
Share this article
The benefits of sport for young people include not only health and enjoyment, but also an appreciation of many of the civic values and ethics that make our democracy work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Russia’s recognition of breakaway parts of Ukraine breached international law – and set the stage for invasion
~ A krill aquarium, climate research, and geopolitics: how Australia's $800 million Antarctic funding will be spent
~ Air hygiene: how re-thinking air quality will help protect us from this and the next pandemic
~ Philippines: Candidates Should Pledge to Free Jailed Senator
~ Landmark Decision on Colombia Abortion Rights
~ Masking in schools: A doctor and COVID-19 researcher explains how it keeps children safe
~ How authorities are targeting the 'freedom convoy' money via the Emergencies Act
~ 'I am back to square one': How COVID-19 impacted recently resettled Yazidi and Syrian refugees
~ Ottawa convoy protest points to a failure of civic education in Canada
~ Ukraine: world financial markets have not broken sweat since the Russian escalation – why?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter