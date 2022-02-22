Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Candidates Should Pledge to Free Jailed Senator

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Senator Leila de Lima, center, is escorted to detention a day after a warrant was issued for her arrest, Manila, Philippines, February 24, 2017.  © 2017 AP Photos/Bullit Marquez (New York) – Candidates for the Philippines presidency should pledge to drop all charges against Senator Leila de Lima, who will start her sixth year in detention on February 24, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. De Lima has been arbitrarily detained since February 2017 on politically motivated drug charges in retaliation for her criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How Russia’s recognition of breakaway parts of Ukraine breached international law – and set the stage for invasion
~ A krill aquarium, climate research, and geopolitics: how Australia's $800 million Antarctic funding will be spent
~ How sport can help young people to become better citizens
~ Air hygiene: how re-thinking air quality will help protect us from this and the next pandemic
~ Landmark Decision on Colombia Abortion Rights
~ Masking in schools: A doctor and COVID-19 researcher explains how it keeps children safe
~ How authorities are targeting the 'freedom convoy' money via the Emergencies Act
~ 'I am back to square one': How COVID-19 impacted recently resettled Yazidi and Syrian refugees
~ Ottawa convoy protest points to a failure of civic education in Canada
~ Ukraine: world financial markets have not broken sweat since the Russian escalation – why?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter