Human Rights Observatory

How authorities are targeting the 'freedom convoy' money via the Emergencies Act

By Patrick Leblond, CN-Paul M. Tellier Chair in Business and Public Policy, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Costanza Musu, Associate Professor, Graduate Scool of Public and International Affairs, University of Ottawa, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The backbone of the so-called freedom convoy’s activities was its access to a steady flow of financing from donors both domestic and foreign. The Emergencies Act put a stop to that.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


