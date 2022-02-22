Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Energy poverty in the climate crisis: what Australia and the European Union can learn from each other

By Sangeetha Chandrashekeran, Senior Research Fellow, Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Children and Families over the Life Course, The University of Melbourne
David Ritter, Senior Researcher, Oeko-Institut
Dylan McConnell, Research Fellow at the Australian German Climate and Energy College, The University of Melbourne
Johanna Cludius, Senior Researcher, Oeko-Institut
Viktoria Noka, Research Assistant, Oeko-Institut
Share this article
Low-income households are disproportionately affected by rising energy prices. A new report compares approaches to energy affordability in the EU and Australia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How authorities are targeting the 'freedom convoy' money via the Emergencies Act
~ 'I am back to square one': How COVID-19 impacted recently resettled Yazidi and Syrian refugees
~ Ottawa convoy protest points to a failure of civic education in Canada
~ Ukraine: world financial markets have not broken sweat since the Russian escalation – why?
~ As New Zealand's Omicron infections rise rapidly, genome surveillance is shifting gears
~ Mid-term pressures test Jacinda Ardern’s Labour government, but National must still find the new political centre
~ Vaccine passports can be used for surveillance under the guise of public health measures
~ Yes, uni students say some awful things in teaching surveys, so how can we use them to improve?
~ New survey shows your relationship status tallies with how well you sleep
~ Why Australia’s tough national security laws cannot stop foreign interference in our elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter