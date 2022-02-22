Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Australia’s tough national security laws cannot stop foreign interference in our elections

By Sarah Kendall, PhD Candidate in Law, The University of Queensland
Australia is seeing foreign interference attempts 'at all levels of government'. But awareness is key to stopping it, not unenforceable laws.The Conversation


© The Conversation


