Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland’s President Should Veto Bill Targeting Sex Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People hold a protest rally in front of Poland's Education Ministry in Warsaw, Poland, October 4, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski Rights activists, students, and educators in Poland wait anxiously this week as the country’s president Andrzej Duda decides whether to sign a dangerous bill that would increase government control over what students can and can’t learn, threatening access to already-limited comprehensive sexuality education (CSE). If passed, the bill, dubbed “Lex Czarnek” after education minister Przemysław Czarnek, would give government “educational…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


