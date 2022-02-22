Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Federation Security Council meeting

Share this article
President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues. We are meeting today to discuss the current developments in Donbass. I will briefly remind you how it all started and how the situation has developed even though you know this very well. But we need general background to help us make appropriate decisions. So, after the 2014 coup in Ukraine, part of the population did not accept the outcome. Let me remind you that this was an anti-constitutional, blood-shedding coup that (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Poland’s President Should Veto Bill Targeting Sex Education
~ More migrants are dying along the US-Mexico border, but it's hard to say how big the problem actually is
~ Burying the past and building the future in post-apartheid South Africa
~ Think therapy is navel-gazing? Think again
~ What is 3G and why is it being shut down? An electrical engineer explains
~ How teachers enter the profession affects how long they stay on the job
~ First solar canal project is a win for water, energy, air and climate in California
~ The macaque monkeys of Mauritius: an invasive alien species, and a major export for research
~ Kenya's push to promote traditional food is good for nutrition and cultural heritage
~ COVID learning losses: what South Africa's education system must focus on to recover
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter