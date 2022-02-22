Tolerance.ca
Draft of new agreement with Iran

The 5+1 negotiations on the new nuclear agreement with Iran resulted in an initial 20-page document. The process will begin with Iran restricting its enrichment of uranium to about 5% and releasing Western prisoners, while $7 billion of its assets in South Korean banks can be unfrozen. The second phase will include the lifting of US sanctions. Ultimately, Iran will no longer enrich uranium to more than 3.67%. In practice, Washington will not repeal the sanctions, but will take derogation (...)


