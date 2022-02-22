Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NATO expansionism in Europe , by Manlio Dinucci

By Manlio Dinucci
Share this article
"NATO's enlargement in the last decades has been a great success and has also paved the way for a further enlargement of the EU": this was reiterated last Saturday at the Munich Security Conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. In order to fully understand his words, it is necessary to reconstruct this "great success" story in its essential terms. It begins in the same year - 1999 - in which NATO demolishes Yugoslavia with war and, at the Washington summit, announces that it (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Poland’s President Should Veto Bill Targeting Sex Education
~ More migrants are dying along the US-Mexico border, but it's hard to say how big the problem actually is
~ Burying the past and building the future in post-apartheid South Africa
~ Think therapy is navel-gazing? Think again
~ What is 3G and why is it being shut down? An electrical engineer explains
~ How teachers enter the profession affects how long they stay on the job
~ First solar canal project is a win for water, energy, air and climate in California
~ The macaque monkeys of Mauritius: an invasive alien species, and a major export for research
~ Kenya's push to promote traditional food is good for nutrition and cultural heritage
~ COVID learning losses: what South Africa's education system must focus on to recover
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter