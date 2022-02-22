Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID learning losses: what South Africa's education system must focus on to recover

By Vijay Reddy, Distinguished Research Specialist, Human Sciences Research Council
Share this article
The South African education system is big (13 million learners), unequal and socially graded. Although improving, the achievement outcomes are still low, fragile and susceptible to shocks. The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt the education system a major blow, especially for poor and vulnerable learners.

In March…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Poland’s President Should Veto Bill Targeting Sex Education
~ More migrants are dying along the US-Mexico border, but it's hard to say how big the problem actually is
~ Burying the past and building the future in post-apartheid South Africa
~ Think therapy is navel-gazing? Think again
~ What is 3G and why is it being shut down? An electrical engineer explains
~ How teachers enter the profession affects how long they stay on the job
~ First solar canal project is a win for water, energy, air and climate in California
~ The macaque monkeys of Mauritius: an invasive alien species, and a major export for research
~ Kenya's push to promote traditional food is good for nutrition and cultural heritage
~ For workers in Africa, the digital economy isn't all it's made out to be
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter